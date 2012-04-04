TABLE-German Feb ind. orders rise 0.3 pct, below f'cast

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - Germany's Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator on Wednesday: GERMAN INDUSTRY ORDERS FEB 12 JAN 12 Month-on-month change +0.3 -1.8 Year-on-year -6.1 -6.0 Index (base 2005) 108.8 108.5 NOTES - 1) Consensus month-on-month forecast +1.2 percent. Forecast range between -0.6 percent and +3.0 percent in Reuters poll of 37 economists. 2) Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. The ministry gave the following details (seasonally adjusted change versus previous month): FEB 12 JAN 12 Index Pct change Index Pct change Total domestic orders 105.2 -1.4 106.7 +1.9 Total foreign orders 112.0 +1.7 110.1 -4.7 of which euro zone 93.7 -3.2 96.8 +0.4 non-euro zone 127.0 +5.0 121.0 -7.6 Intermediate goods 114.2 -0.3 114.6 +3.7 Of which: domestic 111.3 -4.6 116.7 +8.8 foreign 117.6 +4.7 112.3 -1.7 of which euro zone 105.1 -3.0 108.3 +8.1 non-euro zone 130.1 +11.9 116.3 -9.3 Capital goods 107.8 +1.3 106.4 -5.1 Of which: domestic 103.5 +1.8 101.7 -3.9 foreign 110.8 +1.0 109.7 -5.9 of which euro zone 86.0 -2.2 87.9 -2.9 non-euro zone 128.7 +2.6 125.4 -7.4 Consumer goods, durables 92.1 -3.8 95.7 -2.8 Of which: domestic 86.4 -1.7 87.9 +1.3 foreign 98.2 -5.7 104.1 -6.3 of which euro zone 98.6 -9.4 108.8 -10.7 non-euro zone 97.8 -1.9 99.7 -1.1 Two-month comparison Feb/Jan 12 with previous two months: Industrial orders -1.0 Domestic orders 0.0 Foreign orders -1.8 of which euro zone -4.6 non-euro zone +0.1 Intermediate goods +2.8 Capital goods -3.0 Consumer goods, durables orders -4.1 Unadjusted two month comparison Feb/Jan 12 with same period a year ago: Industrial orders -6.1 Domestic orders -4.6 Foreign orders -7.3 of which euro zone -11.0 non-euro zone -4.5 Intermediate goods -5.2 Capital goods -6.9 Consumer goods, durables -4.2 (Berlin newsroom)