TABLE-German Feb ind. orders rise 0.3 pct, below f'cast
#Industrials
April 4, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-German Feb ind. orders rise 0.3 pct, below f'cast

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - Germany's Economy Ministry
reported the following economic indicator on Wednesday: 
    GERMAN INDUSTRY ORDERS   FEB 12      JAN 12        
 Month-on-month change         +0.3        -1.8       
 Year-on-year                  -6.1        -6.0       
 Index (base 2005)            108.8       108.5       
    NOTES - 1) Consensus month-on-month forecast +1.2 percent. 
Forecast range between -0.6 percent and +3.0 percent in Reuters 
poll of 37 economists. 	
    2) Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in
volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. 	
    The ministry gave the following details (seasonally adjusted
change versus previous month):	
                                FEB 12              JAN 12	
                          Index   Pct change  Index   Pct change
 Total domestic orders       105.2      -1.4     106.7      +1.9
 Total foreign orders        112.0      +1.7     110.1      -4.7
       of which euro zone     93.7      -3.2      96.8      +0.4
            non-euro zone    127.0      +5.0     121.0      -7.6
 Intermediate goods          114.2      -0.3     114.6      +3.7
 Of which: domestic          111.3      -4.6     116.7      +8.8
           foreign           117.6      +4.7     112.3      -1.7
       of which euro zone    105.1      -3.0     108.3      +8.1
            non-euro zone    130.1     +11.9     116.3      -9.3
 Capital goods               107.8      +1.3     106.4      -5.1
 Of which: domestic          103.5      +1.8     101.7      -3.9
           foreign           110.8      +1.0     109.7      -5.9
       of which euro zone     86.0      -2.2      87.9      -2.9
            non-euro zone    128.7      +2.6     125.4      -7.4
 Consumer goods, durables     92.1      -3.8      95.7      -2.8
 Of which: domestic           86.4      -1.7      87.9      +1.3
           foreign            98.2      -5.7     104.1      -6.3
       of which euro zone     98.6      -9.4     108.8     -10.7
            non-euro zone     97.8      -1.9      99.7      -1.1
    Two-month comparison Feb/Jan 12 with previous two months: 
 Industrial orders                 -1.0 
 Domestic orders                    0.0 
 Foreign orders                    -1.8 
       of which euro zone          -4.6 
            non-euro zone          +0.1 
 Intermediate goods                +2.8 
 Capital goods                     -3.0 
 Consumer goods, durables orders   -4.1 
    Unadjusted two month comparison Feb/Jan 12 with same period 
a year ago: 
 Industrial orders                 -6.1         
 Domestic orders                   -4.6         
 Foreign orders                    -7.3         
       of which euro zone         -11.0         
            non-euro zone          -4.5         
 Intermediate goods                -5.2         
 Capital goods                     -6.9         
 Consumer goods, durables          -4.2         
 
 	
	
 (Berlin newsroom)

