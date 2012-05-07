FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German March ind. orders rise more than expected
May 7, 2012
May 7, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-German March ind. orders rise more than expected

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Economy Ministry
reported the following economic indicator on Monday:	
    	
 GERMAN INDUSTRY ORDERS         MARCH 12      FEB 12         	
 Month-on-month change         +2.2        +0.6  	
 Year-on-year                  -2.9        -4.5        	
 Index (base 2005)            111.7       109.3        	
    NOTES - 1) Consensus month-on-month forecast +0.5 percent.  	
Forecast range between -1.5 percent and +1.8 percent in Reuters 	
poll of 42 economists.   	
    2) Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in	
volume terms. Percentage change unless stated.   	
    The ministry gave the following details (seasonally adjusted	
change versus previous month):  	
                              MARCH 12              FEB 12  	
                          Index   Pct change  Index   Pct change	
 Total domestic orders       106.8      +1.3     105.4      -0.8	
 Total foreign orders        116.0      +3.0     112.6      -0.8	
       of which euro zone     93.7      unch      93.7      -3.3	
            non-euro zone    134.1      +4.8     128.0      +4.9	
 Intermediate goods          112.9      -1.1     114.2      +0.2	
 Of which: domestic          116.2      +4.4     111.3      -3.5	
           foreign           109.2      -7.0     117.4      +4.3	
       of which euro zone    105.6      +0.6     105.0      -2.5	
            non-euro zone    112.7     -13.2     129.8     +10.6	
 Capital goods               112.9      +4.2     108.4      +1.3	
 Of which: domestic          102.5      -1.3     103.8      +1.8	
           foreign           120.2      +7.7     111.6      +1.0	
       of which euro zone     83.2      -2.9      85.7      -3.1	
            non-euro zone    146.9     +12.8     130.2      +3.0	
 Consumer goods, durables     97.9      +5.0      93.2      -2.8	
 Of which: domestic           86.9      -0.2      87.1      -0.7	
           foreign           109.8     +10.0      99.8      -4.7	
       of which euro zone    115.4     +14.9     100.4      -8.8	
            non-euro zone    104.4      +5.2      99.2      -0.4	
    Two-month comparison March/Feb 12 with previous two months: 	
 Industrial orders                 +0.9  	
 Domestic orders                   +0.7  	
 Foreign orders                    +1.2  	
       of which euro zone          -3.6  	
            non-euro zone          +4.2  	
 Intermediate goods                +1.3  	
 Capital goods                     +1.1  	
 Consumer goods, durables orders   -1.2  	
    Unadjusted two month comparison March/Feb 12 with same
period  	
a year ago:  	
 Industrial orders                 -3.6          	
 Domestic orders                   -3.9          	
 Foreign orders                    -3.6          	
 Intermediate goods                -5.2          	
 Capital goods                     -2.8          	
 Consumer goods, durables          -3.1

