TABLE-German industrial orders drop in April
#Industrials
June 5, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-German industrial orders drop in April

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator: 
    GERMAN INDUSTRY ORDERS   APR 12      MAR 12        
 Month-on-month change         -1.9        +3.2         
 Index (base 2005)            110.7       112.8
    NOTES - 1) Consensus month-on-month forecast -1.0 percent. 
Forecast range between -2.5 percent and +1.7 percent in Reuters 
poll of 34 economists. 	
    2) Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in
volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. 	
    The ministry gave the following details (seasonally adjusted
change versus previous month):	
                                APRIL 12          MARCH 12	
                          Index   Pct change  Index   Pct change
 Total domestic orders       107.7      +0.4     107.3      +1.8
 Total foreign orders        113.4      -3.6     117.6      +4.4
       of which euro zone     92.8      -1.8      94.5      +0.9
            non-euro zone    130.1      -4.7     136.5      +6.6
 Intermediate goods          113.8      +0.9     112.8      -1.2
 Of which: domestic          115.9      unch     115.9      +4.1
           foreign           111.5      +2.0     109.3      -6.9
       of which euro zone    105.2      -0.6     105.8      +0.8
            non-euro zone    117.8      +4.4     112.8     -13.1
 Capital goods               110.9      -3.3     114.7      +5.8
 Of which: domestic          104.5      +0.9     103.6      -0.2
           foreign           115.4      -5.8     122.5      +9.8
       of which euro zone     82.7      -2.0      84.4      -1.5
            non-euro zone    139.0      -7.3     150.0     +15.2
 Consumer goods, durables     95.1      -5.0     100.1      +7.4
 Of which: domestic           86.9      -1.1      87.9      +0.9
           foreign           103.9      -8.3     113.3     +13.5
       of which euro zone    110.0      -5.5     116.4     +15.9
            non-euro zone     98.1     -11.1     110.3     +11.2
    Two-month comparison April/March 12 with previous two
months: 
 Industrial orders                 +2.6 
 Domestic orders                   +1.5 
 Foreign orders                    +3.4 
       of which euro zone          -1.7 
            non-euro zone          +6.6 
 Intermediate goods                -0.7 
 Capital goods                     +4.7 
 Consumer goods, durables orders   +3.2 
    Unadjusted two month comparison April/March 12 with same
period 
a year ago: 
 Industrial orders                 -2.0         
 Domestic orders                   -2.0         
 Foreign orders                    -2.0         
       of which euro zone         -13.6        
            non-euro zone          +6.3         
 Intermediate goods                -5.6         
 Capital goods                     +0.4         
 Consumer goods, durables          -1.2

