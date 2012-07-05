FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German May ind. orders rise 0.6 pct on month
#Industrials
July 5, 2012 / 10:02 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-German May ind. orders rise 0.6 pct on month

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - Germany's Economy Ministry
reported the following economic indicator on Thursday:
     
    GERMAN INDUSTRY ORDERS        MAY 12     APRIL 12      
    Month-on-month change         +0.6        -1.4 
    Index (base 2005)            111.7       111.0
        
    NOTES - 1) Consensus month-on-month forecast is for order
levels to remain unchanged. Forecast range between -2.5 percent
and +1.3 percent in a Reuters poll of 37 economists. 
    2) Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in
volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. 
    The ministry gave the following details (seasonally adjusted
change versus previous month):
                                MAY 12             APRIL 12
                            Index  Pct change Index  Pct change 
 Total domestic orders       106.1   -1.3     107.5    +0.6 
 Total foreign orders        116.6   +2.3     114.0    -3.1 
       of which euro zone    100.5   +7.7      93.3    -1.3 
            non-euro zone    129.8   -0.8     130.9    -4.1 
 Intermediate goods          114.7   +0.8     113.8    +1.3 
 Of which: domestic          114.7   -0.4     115.2    +0.3 
           foreign           114.8   +2.4     112.1    +2.6 
       of which euro zone    109.2   +3.1     105.9    +0.1 
            non-euro zone    120.3   +1.7     118.3    +4.9 
 Capital goods               111.6   +0.2     111.4    -2.9 
 Of which: domestic          102.6   -2.0     104.7    +1.1 
           foreign           118.0   +1.6     116.1    -5.2 
       of which euro zone     92.2  +11.0      83.1    -1.5 
            non-euro zone    136.6   -2.3     139.8    -6.8 
 Consumer goods, durables     98.9   +3.5      95.6    -4.5 
 Of which: domestic           85.2   -2.2      87.1    -0.9 
           foreign           113.7   +8.6     104.7    -7.6 
       of which euro zone    121.7  +10.9     109.7    -5.8 
            non-euro zone    106.1   +6.2      99.9    -9.4 
    
    Two-month comparison May/April 12 with previous two months: 
 Industrial orders                 +0.4 
 Domestic orders                   +0.6 
 Foreign orders                    +0.2 
       of which euro zone          +3.0 
            non-euro zone          -1.4 
 Intermediate goods                +0.9 
 Capital goods                     -0.1 
 Consumer goods, durables orders   +0.6 
    
    Unadjusted two month comparison May/April 12 with same
period a year ago: 
 Industrial orders                 -4.5         
 Domestic orders                   -7.8         
 Foreign orders                    -1.5         
       of which euro zone          -9.2         
            non-euro zone          +3.7         
 Intermediate goods                -4.8         
 Capital goods                     -4.4         
 Consumer goods, durables          -2.4         

 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)
