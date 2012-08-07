FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-German industry orders drop 1.7 pct in June
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 7, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-German industry orders drop 1.7 pct in June

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Economy Ministry reported the
following economic indicator: 
 GERMAN INDUSTRY ORDERS     JUNE 12      MAY 12
 Month-on-month change        -1.7        +0.7
 Index (base 2005)           109.9       111.8
 
    NOTES - 1) Consensus month-on-month forecast -1.0 percent. 
Forecast range between +0.7 percent and -3.0 percent in Reuters 
poll of 38 economists. 
    2) Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in
volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. 
    The ministry gave the following details (seasonally adjusted
change versus previous month):
                                 JUNE 12              MAY 12
                          Index   Pct change  Index   Pct change
 Total domestic orders       103.8      -2.1     106.0      -1.4
 Total foreign orders        115.2      -1.5     116.9      +2.5
       of which euro zone     95.7      -4.9     100.6      +7.8
            non-euro zone    131.0      +0.6     130.2      -0.5
 Intermediate goods          111.2      -3.2     114.9      +1.0
 Of which: domestic          111.1      -3.1     114.6      -0.5
           foreign           111.3      -3.5     115.3      +2.9
       of which euro zone    107.5      -1.9     109.6      +3.5
            non-euro zone    115.0      -4.9     120.9      +2.2
 Capital goods               110.6      -1.0     111.7      +0.3
 Of which: domestic          100.9      -1.6     102.5      -2.1
           foreign           117.4      -0.6     118.1      +1.7
       of which euro zone     85.1      -7.6      92.1     +10.8
            non-euro zone    140.6      +2.7     136.9      -2.1
 Consumer goods, durables     99.0      -0.1      99.1      +3.8
 Of which: domestic           85.4      -0.2      85.6      -1.6
           foreign           113.7      +0.1     113.6      +8.6
       of which euro zone    119.6      -1.6     121.5     +10.8
            non-euro zone    108.1      +2.0     106.0      +6.3
    
    Two-month comparison June/May 2012 with previous two months:
 Industrial orders                 -0.8 
 Domestic orders                   -2.1 
 Foreign orders                    +0.3 
       of which euro zone          +4.6 
            non-euro zone          -2.3 
 Intermediate goods                unch
 Capital goods                     -1.7
 Consumer goods, durables orders   +1.3 
    
    Unadjusted two month comparison June/May 2012 with same
period a year ago: 
 Industrial orders                 -6.6         
 Domestic orders                   -9.2         
 Foreign orders                    -4.6         
       of which euro zone         -12.1         
            non-euro zone          +0.7         
 Intermediate goods                -5.1         
 Capital goods                     -8.4         
 Consumer goods, durables          +0.7

 (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Elisa Oddone)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.