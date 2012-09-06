FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German industry orders rise 0.5 pct in July
#Industrials
September 6, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-German industry orders rise 0.5 pct in July

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator: 
    GERMAN INDUSTRY ORDERS   JULY 12     JUNE 12              
 Month-on-month change         +0.5        -1.6                
 Index (base 2005)            110.4       109.9 
    NOTES - 1) Consensus month-on-month forecast +0.2 percent. 
Forecast range between -2.0 percent and +1.3 percent in Reuters 
poll of 41 economists. 
    2) Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in
volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. 
    The ministry gave the following details (seasonally adjusted
change versus previous month):
                                JULY 12            JUNE 12
                          Index   Pct change  Index   Pct change
 Total domestic orders       105.1      +1.0     104.1      -1.8
 Total foreign orders        115.0      +0.1     114.9      -1.5
       of which euro zone     96.1      -0.6      96.7      -3.9
            non-euro zone    130.4      +0.5     129.8      -0.1
 Intermediate goods          112.0      +0.5     111.4      -3.0
 Of which: domestic          111.3      -0.2     111.5      -2.7
           foreign           112.9      +1.5     111.2      -3.6
       of which euro zone    108.8      +1.1     107.6      -1.8
            non-euro zone    116.9      +1.9     114.7      -5.1
 Capital goods               111.1      +0.5     110.6      -0.8
 Of which: domestic          103.3      +2.0     101.3      -1.2
           foreign           116.6      -0.4     117.1      -0.7
       of which euro zone     86.0      -0.9      86.8      -5.8
            non-euro zone    138.7      -0.1     138.9      +1.8
 Consumer goods, durables     97.7      -1.2      98.9      -0.2
 Of which: domestic           86.3      +1.5      85.0      -0.7
           foreign           110.1      -3.3     113.8      +0.2
       of which euro zone    111.6      -6.7     119.6      -1.6
            non-euro zone    108.7      +0.5     108.2      +2.1
    Two-month comparison July/June with previous two months: 
 Industrial orders                 -1.0 
 Domestic orders                   -2.1 
 Foreign orders                    -0.2 
       of which euro zone          -0.6 
            non-euro zone          unch 
 Intermediate goods                -2.4 
 Capital goods                     -0.4 
 Consumer goods, durables orders   +1.0 
    Unadjusted two month comparison July/June with same period 
a year ago: 
 Industrial orders                 -6.1         
 Domestic orders                   -5.7         
 Foreign orders                    -6.4         
       of which euro zone         -15.9         
            non-euro zone          +0.4         
 Intermediate goods                -6.5         
 Capital goods                     -6.4         
 Consumer goods, durables          -1.3        

 (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Elisa Oddone)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
