FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German industry orders rise more than expected in November
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 8, 2014 / 11:03 AM / 4 years ago

German industry orders rise more than expected in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - German industrial orders posted a larger-than-expected rise in November following a sharp drop in October, as more bulk orders were traded than usually, Economy Ministry Data showed on Wednesday.

Seasonally-adjusted orders rose by 2.1 percent on the month, more than the 1.5 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll and following a revised 2.1 drop in October.

“The share of bulk orders was above average,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement. “Positive stimulus for the development of order intake currently comes mainly form abroad.” (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Stephen Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.