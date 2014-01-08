German industry orders rise more than expected in November

BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - German industrial orders posted a larger-than-expected rise in November following a sharp drop in October, as more bulk orders were traded than usually, Economy Ministry Data showed on Wednesday.

Seasonally-adjusted orders rose by 2.1 percent on the month, more than the 1.5 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll and following a revised 2.1 drop in October.

“The share of bulk orders was above average,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement. “Positive stimulus for the development of order intake currently comes mainly form abroad.” (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Stephen Brown)