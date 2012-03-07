FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German Jan ind. orders fall unexpectedly
March 7, 2012 / 11:17 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-German Jan ind. orders fall unexpectedly

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, Mar 7 - The Economy Ministry reported the
following economic indicator on Wednesday: 
    	
 GERMAN INDUSTRY ORDERS        JAN 12      DEC 11       
 Month-on-month change         -2.7        +1.6  (+1.7) 
 Index                      107.6       110.6 (110.8)	
                
    NOTES - 1) Consensus month-on-month forecast +0.5 percent. 
Forecast range between -1.3 percent and +2.1 percent in Reuters 
poll of 42 economists. 	
    2) Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in
volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. 	
    3) Figures in brackets are previous numbers before revisions	
    The ministry gave the following details (seasonally adjusted
change versus previous month):	
                    JAN 12              DEC 11	
                           Index  Pct change   Index  Pct change
 Total domestic orders       106.0         +0.9    105.1     
-1.8
 Total foreign orders        109.0      -5.5    115.4      +4.3 
       of which euro zone     96.1      -0.4     96.5      -6.5
            non-euro zone    119.6      -8.6    130.8     +12.1
 Intermediate goods          113.4      +1.9    111.3      -0.5
 Of which: domestic          115.2      +6.6    108.1      -5.4
           foreign           111.3      -3.2    115.0      +5.4
       of which euro zone    107.9      +6.3    101.5      -4.2
            non-euro zone    114.6     -10.7    128.4     +14.4 
 Capital goods               105.7      -5.5    111.9      +2.8
 Of which: domestic          101.5      -4.2    105.9      +1.6 
   
           foreign           108.6      -6.5    116.2      +3.8 
   
       of which euro zone     87.1      -3.1     89.9      -9.8 
    
            non-euro zone    124.0      -8.2    135.1     +11.7 
   
 Consumer goods, durables     95.6      -2.9     98.5      +1.3
 Of which: domestic           87.7      +0.9     86.9      -2.2 
    
           foreign           104.1      -6.2    111.0      +4.5 
   
       of which euro zone    108.5     -11.0    121.9      +4.4 
   
            non-euro zone     99.9      -0.8    100.7      +4.7 
    
    Two-month comparison Jan 12/Dec 11 with previous two months:
 Industrial orders                 -2.3 
 Domestic orders                   -1.9 
 Foreign orders                    -2.7 
       of which euro zone          -8.8 
            non-euro zone          +1.6 
 Intermediate goods                -1.0 
 Capital goods                     -3.4 
 Consumer goods, durables orders   -1.0 
    Unadjusted two month comparison Jan 12/Dec 11 with same
period a year ago: 
 Industrial orders                 -1.1         
 Domestic orders                   +0.9         
 Foreign orders                    -2.6         
 Intermediate goods                -2.3         
 Capital goods                     -0.5         
 Consumer goods, durables          +1.4         
 
 	
	
 (Berlin Newsroom)

