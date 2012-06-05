FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German industry orders dip more than f'cast in April
#Industrials
June 5, 2012 / 10:02 AM / 5 years ago

German industry orders dip more than f'cast in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders slumped more than expected in April, posting their steepest fall since November 2011, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Tuesday, adding to signs of a slowdown in Europe’s biggest economy.

Seasonally and price-adjusted order intake sank 1.9 percent on the month, driven by a 3.6 percent drop in orders from abroad. The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for a 1.0 percent decline.

The Economy Ministry said the steep fall came after special factors boosted growth in March. The data for March was revised upwards to 3.2 percent from a previously reported 2.2 percent.

But the ministry added that the order volume remained above levels seen in the first quarter of the year. (Reporting By Michelle Martin)

