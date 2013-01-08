Germany industry orders fall more than expected in Nov

BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell more than forecast in November due to a sharp drop in demand from abroad, Economy Ministry data showed on Tuesday, reinforcing concerns that Europe’s largest economy may have contracted in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Seasonally and price-adjusted order intake dropped by 1.8 percent on the month, coming in below the mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of 29 economists for contracts to fall by 1.4 percent on the month.

Domestic bookings increased by 1.3 percent while foreign orders fell by 4.1 percent. Orders from the euro zone inched up 0.2 percent but contracts from countries outside the currency union slumped by 6.5 percent.