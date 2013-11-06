German Sept industry orders surge more than forecast

BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German industry orders rose more than expected on the month in September thanks to above-average demand for big-ticket items, according to data from the Economy Ministry, but the less volatile two-month average showed a more muted rise.

Seasonally-adjusted orders surged by 3.3 percent on the month, rising far more than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent increase. The reading overshot even the highest estimate for a 2.5 percent rise.

The two-month average showed contracts rose by 0.4 percent.

Foreign bookings jumped by 6.8 percent but the ministry said impetus from abroad was rather weak despite this rise and the two-month comparison showed a 0.5 percent drop.

Domestic orders fell by 1 percent on the month but were up by 1.5 percent in the two-month comparison. The ministry said the data confirmed that the revival of the economy was increasingly being driven by demand at home.