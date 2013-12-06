German industry orders fall by largest amount in almost a year

BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders posted their their biggest fall in nearly a year in October after a sharp rise in the previous month, as demand for capital goods weakened, Economy Ministry data showed on Friday.

Seasonally-adjusted orders dropped by 2.2 percent on the month, falling at a faster pace than in any month since November of last year. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll had been for bookings to decrease by 0.6 percent.

The ministry said the decline was driven solely by a 5.2 percent plunge in capital goods orders due to volatile large orders. Total foreign bookings were down by 2.3 percent while domestic orders fell by 2.0 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)