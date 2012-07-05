German industry orders rise unexpectedly in May

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders unexpectedly rose in May as demand from abroad picked up, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Thursday, suggesting that Europe’s largest economy remains resilient to the euro zone debt crisis.

Seasonally and price-adjusted order intake climbed 0.6 percent on the month, coming in well above the mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of 37 economists for orders to remain unchanged on the month.

The Economy Ministry said the gain was due to a 2.3 percent increase in contracts from abroad, which was itself driven by a number of large orders from the euro zone.

The data for April was revised upwards to a fall of 1.4 percent from a previously reported drop of 1.9 percent.

“The overall industrial order situation in Germany remains favourable,” said the ministry in a statement.

“The conditions for German industry remain good for the moment in an environment characterised by growing uncertainty.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin, Editing by Madeline Chambers)