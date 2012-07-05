FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German industry orders rise unexpectedly in May
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 5, 2012 / 10:07 AM / 5 years ago

German industry orders rise unexpectedly in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders unexpectedly rose in May as demand from abroad picked up, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Thursday, suggesting that Europe’s largest economy remains resilient to the euro zone debt crisis.

Seasonally and price-adjusted order intake climbed 0.6 percent on the month, coming in well above the mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of 37 economists for orders to remain unchanged on the month.

The Economy Ministry said the gain was due to a 2.3 percent increase in contracts from abroad, which was itself driven by a number of large orders from the euro zone.

The data for April was revised upwards to a fall of 1.4 percent from a previously reported drop of 1.9 percent.

“The overall industrial order situation in Germany remains favourable,” said the ministry in a statement.

“The conditions for German industry remain good for the moment in an environment characterised by growing uncertainty.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin, Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.