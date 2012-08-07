FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German industry orders fall further than f'cast in June
August 7, 2012 / 10:02 AM / in 5 years

German industry orders fall further than f'cast in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell more than expected in June as domestic and euro zone demand faltered, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Tuesday, indicating that the single currency bloc’s crisis is taking its toll on Europe’s largest economy.

Seasonally and price-adjusted order intake dropped 1.7 percent on the month, coming in below the mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of 38 economists for contracts to fall by 1 percent on the month.

Contracts from the euro zone fell by 4.9 percent on the month while domestic bookings dropped by 2.1 percent. The only bright spot was orders from non-euro zone countries, which were up 0.6 percent month-on-month.

The Economy Ministry said that second-quarter order levels were slightly above first-quarter levels.

“Domestic orders were slightly subdued, with the momentum coming from abroad,” the ministry said in a statement.

The data for May was revised upwards to a gain of 0.7 percent from a previously reported rise of 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, Editing by Madeline Chambers)

