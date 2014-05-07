FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE--German March industry orders tumble by 2.8 pct
#Market News
May 7, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE--German March industry orders tumble by 2.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word ‘percent’ to lead)

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - German industrial orders dropped by 2.8 percent in March from the previous month, the biggest fall in 1-1/2 years as demand for German capital and consumer goods from the eurozone slumped, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Wednesday.

That compares with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.3 percent rise.

“Overall the trend for industry orders remains upwards but it may weaken somewhat,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement, adding contracts in the first quarter were roughly stable compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

“Geopolitical events could contribute to temporary caution in order activity...,” said the ministry.

Domestic orders for industrial goods were down 0.6 percent while contracts from abroad fell by 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Stephen Brown)

