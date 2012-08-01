TABLE-German engineering orders fall 1 pct y/y-VDMA

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - German engineering orders in June fell by 1 percent in real terms from the previous year, engineering industry association VDMA said on Wednesday. In the less volatile three-month comparison, orders fell by 6 percent in real terms year-on-year in the April-June period. "Demand from non-euro zone countries seems to have bottomed out. Domestic demand continued to fall a little," said VDMA economist Olaf Wortmann. JUNE CHANGE IN PERCENT overall -1.0 pct y/y of which German +3.0 pct y/y foreign -3.0 pct y/y April-June CHANGE IN PERCENT overall -6.0 pct y/y of which German -7.0 pct y/y foreign -5.0 pct y/y (Reporting by Michelle Martin)