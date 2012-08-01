FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German engineering orders fall 1 pct y/y-VDMA
#Industrials
August 1, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-German engineering orders fall 1 pct y/y-VDMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - German engineering orders in June
fell by 1 percent in real terms from the previous year,
engineering industry association VDMA said on Wednesday.
    In the less volatile three-month comparison, orders fell by
6 percent in real terms year-on-year in the April-June period.
    "Demand from non-euro zone countries seems to have bottomed
out. Domestic demand continued to fall a little," said VDMA
economist Olaf Wortmann.
          
         JUNE                   CHANGE IN PERCENT
       overall                    -1.0 pct y/y
   of which German                +3.0 pct y/y
            foreign               -3.0 pct y/y
                                        
      April-June                CHANGE IN PERCENT
       overall                    -6.0 pct y/y
   of which German                -7.0 pct y/y
         foreign                  -5.0 pct y/y
 
 (Reporting by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
