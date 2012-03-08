German industry output rises in January

BERLIN, March 8 - German industrial output beat expectations to rise 1.6 percent in January helped by a leap in construction output and strong growth in manufacturing production, Economy Ministry data showed on Thursday. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for a 1.0 percent increase. The reading for December output was revised upwards slightly to -2.6 percent. "Weak orders suggest an initial period of dampened output. However, upbeat surveys point to a gradual overcoming of this weak phase," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Alice Baghdijan)