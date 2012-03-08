FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 6 years ago

German industry output rises in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 8 - German industrial output beat
expectations to rise 1.6 percent in January helped by a leap in
construction output and strong growth in manufacturing
production, Economy Ministry data showed on Thursday.	
    The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was
for a 1.0 percent increase. The reading for December output was
revised upwards slightly to -2.6 percent.	
    "Weak orders suggest an initial period of dampened output.
However, upbeat surveys point to a gradual overcoming of this
weak phase," the ministry said in a statement.	
	
 (Reporting by Alice Baghdijan)

