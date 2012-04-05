German industry output falls more than expected in Feb

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - German industrial output fell more than expected in February after a cold snap hit the construction industry hard, Economy Ministry data showed on Thursday. Output declined by 1.3 percent on the month, undershooting a Reuters forecast for a 0.5 percent decrease. The reading for January output was revised downwards slightly to 1.2 percent. "The noticeable weakening in manufacturing was essentially down to weather conditions," the ministry said in a statement, but added that builders were quickly making up for lost ground with the onset of spring. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Alexandra Hudson, Editing by Madeline Chambers)