German industry output falls more than expected in Feb
April 5, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 6 years ago

German industry output falls more than expected in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - German industrial output fell
more than expected in February after a cold snap hit the
construction industry hard, Economy Ministry data showed on
Thursday.	
    Output declined by 1.3 percent on the month, undershooting a
Reuters forecast for a 0.5 percent decrease. The reading for
January output was revised downwards slightly to 1.2 percent.	
    "The noticeable weakening in manufacturing was essentially
down to weather conditions," the ministry said in a statement,
but added that builders were quickly making up for lost ground
with the onset of spring.	
	
 (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Alexandra Hudson, Editing by
Madeline Chambers)

