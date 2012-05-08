FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German March industry output rises 2.8 pct m/m
#Industrials
May 8, 2012 / 10:12 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-German March industry output rises 2.8 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - The German Economy Ministry
reported the following economic indicator on Tuesday: 	
  	
 GERMAN INDUSTRY OUTPUT      Mar 12      Feb 12       Mar/Feb 12	
 Month-on-month change        +2.8         -0.3         +1.7 	
 Index (base 2005)           113.8        110.7        112.3 	
  	
    NOTES 	
    - Consensus forecast +0.8 percent. Forecast range between 	
-1.1 percent and +2.4 percent in Reuters poll of 41 economists.	
    - Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in 	
volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. 	
    - Originally reported figures are in brackets.	
    The ministry gave the following details of seasonally 	
adjusted changes compared with the previous month.  	
     	
                                 MAR 12             FEB 12 	
                            Index  Pct change  Index  Pct change	
 Manufacturing output        115.0     +1.5     113.3      +0.2 	
  - Intermed. goods          114.5     +0.3     114.2      -0.3 	
      Capital goods          121.2     +2.0     118.8      +1.4 	
      Consumer goods         102.7     +3.0      99.7      -1.7 	
      - durables              97.6     +1.1      96.5      -1.9 	
      - non-durables         103.8     +3.4     100.4      -1.6 	
 Energy                       88.2     -1.8      89.8      +9.6 	
 Construction                135.4    +30.7     103.6     -16.9 	
      	
    Two-month comparison March/February 12 with previous two
months: 	
 Industrial output                 +1.7 	
 Manufacturing output:             +1.4 	
  Including: Intermediate goods    +0.3 	
            Capital goods          +3.4 	
            Consumer goods         -0.5 	
            -durables              -0.4 	
            -non-durables          -0.5 	
 Energy output                     +8.7 	
 Construction                      -1.9 	
    	
    Workday adjusted two-month comparison March/February 12 with
same period a year ago: 	
 Industrial output          +0.8  	
 Manufacturing output       +1.6        	
  Inc: Intermediate goods   -0.2        	
       Capital goods        +5.1        	
       Consumer goods       -2.9        	
       - durables           -3.5        	
       - non-durables       -2.7        	
 Energy output              -3.8        	
 Construction               -5.0        	
	
 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)

