TABLE-German March industry output rises 2.8 pct m/m

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - The German Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator on Tuesday: GERMAN INDUSTRY OUTPUT Mar 12 Feb 12 Mar/Feb 12 Month-on-month change +2.8 -0.3 +1.7 Index (base 2005) 113.8 110.7 112.3 NOTES - Consensus forecast +0.8 percent. Forecast range between -1.1 percent and +2.4 percent in Reuters poll of 41 economists. - Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. - Originally reported figures are in brackets. The ministry gave the following details of seasonally adjusted changes compared with the previous month. MAR 12 FEB 12 Index Pct change Index Pct change Manufacturing output 115.0 +1.5 113.3 +0.2 - Intermed. goods 114.5 +0.3 114.2 -0.3 Capital goods 121.2 +2.0 118.8 +1.4 Consumer goods 102.7 +3.0 99.7 -1.7 - durables 97.6 +1.1 96.5 -1.9 - non-durables 103.8 +3.4 100.4 -1.6 Energy 88.2 -1.8 89.8 +9.6 Construction 135.4 +30.7 103.6 -16.9 Two-month comparison March/February 12 with previous two months: Industrial output +1.7 Manufacturing output: +1.4 Including: Intermediate goods +0.3 Capital goods +3.4 Consumer goods -0.5 -durables -0.4 -non-durables -0.5 Energy output +8.7 Construction -1.9 Workday adjusted two-month comparison March/February 12 with same period a year ago: Industrial output +0.8 Manufacturing output +1.6 Inc: Intermediate goods -0.2 Capital goods +5.1 Consumer goods -2.9 - durables -3.5 - non-durables -2.7 Energy output -3.8 Construction -5.0 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)