TABLE-German April industry output falls 2.2 pct m/m
#Industrials
June 6, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-German April industry output falls 2.2 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, June 6 - The German Economy Ministry reported the
following economic indicator on Wednesday: 	
  	
 GERMAN INDUSTRY OUTPUT      April 12     Mar 12    April/Mar 12	
 Month-on-month change         -2.2      +2.2 (+2.8)  +0.8	
 Index (base 2005)             110.7     113.2(113.8) 112.0	
  	
    NOTES 	
    - Consensus forecast -1.0 percent. Forecast range between 	
-2.1 percent and +1.2 percent in Reuters poll of 35 economists. 	
    - Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in 	
volume terms. Percentage change unless stated.  	
    - Originally reported figures are in brackets	
    The ministry gave the following details of seasonally 	
adjusted changes compared with the previous month.	
      	
     	
                                APRIL 12            MARCH 12 	
                            Index  Pct change  Index  Pct change	
 Manufacturing output       112.1       -2.4      114.8     +1.1	
  - Intermed. goods         114.1   -0.4    114.6     +0.2 	
      Capital goods         116.3   -3.6        120.7     +1.6 	
      Consumer goods         98.8   -3.7       102.6     +2.2	
      - durables             95.7   -1.6        97.3     +0.4	
      - non-durables         99.4   -4.1       103.7        +2.6	
 Energy                      89.0   +2.4        86.9     -2.0	
 Construction               123.1       -6.0       131.0    
+26.0	
          	
    Two-month comparison April/March 12 with previous two
months: 	
 Industrial output                 +0.8	
 Manufacturing output:             +0.1	
  Including: Intermediate goods    -0.1	
            Capital goods          +0.3	
            Consumer goods         -0.3	
            -durables              -1.1	
            -non-durables          -0.1	
 Energy output                     +2.4	
 Construction                      +11.3	
    	
    Workday adjusted two-month comparison April/March 12 with
same period a year ago: 	
 Industrial output          +0.4 	
 Manufacturing output       +0.4       	
  Inc: Intermediate goods   -0.8   	
       Capital goods        +3.4      	
       Consumer goods       -3.9       	
       - durables           -4.9      	
       - non-durables       -3.8       	
 Energy output              -1.7       	
 Construction               +1.3      	
	
 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
