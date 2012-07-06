FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German May industry output rises 1.6 pct m/m
July 6, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-German May industry output rises 1.6 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - The German Economy Ministry
reported the following economic indicator on Friday: 
  
 GERMAN INDUSTRY OUTPUT      May 12     April 12   May/April 12 
 Month-on-month change         +1.6      -2.1        -0.3
 Index (base 2005)            112.6     110.8       111.7 
  
    NOTES
    - Consensus forecast +0.1 percent. Forecast range between
-1.2 percent and +1.4 percent in a Reuters poll of 36
economists. 
    - Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in
volume terms. Percentage change unless stated.
    
    The ministry gave the following details of seasonally
adjusted changes compared with the previous month.  
     
                                  MAY 12            APRIL 12 
                            Index  Pct change  Index  Pct change
 Manufacturing output        114.2     +1.8     112.2      -2.3
  - Intermed. goods          115.4     +1.0     114.3      -0.3
      Capital goods          118.2     +1.7     116.2      -3.7 
      Consumer goods         102.9     +3.8      99.1      -3.4 
      - durables             98.3      +2.7      95.7      -1.6 
      - non-durables         103.8     +4.0      99.8      -3.8 
 Energy                       87.6     -1.6      89.0      +2.4
 Construction                127.6     +3.1     123.8      -5.5
      
    Two-month comparison May/April 12 with previous two months: 
 Industrial output                 -0.3
 Manufacturing output:             -0.9
  Including: Intermediate goods    +0.3
            Capital goods          -2.2
            Consumer goods         -0.5
            -durables              -0.1
            -non-durables          -0.6
 Energy output                     +0.6
 Construction                      +7.0
    
    Workday adjusted two-month comparison May/April 12 with same
period a year ago: 
 Industrial output            -0.3
  Manufacturing output        -0.8        
  Inc: Intermediate goods     -1.0
       Capital goods          +0.8        
       Consumer goods         -4.1       
       - durables             -4.7        
       - non-durables         -3.9        
 Energy output                +4.2     
 Construction                 +1.1       

 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
