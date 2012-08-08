FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German industry output slips in June
#Industrials
August 8, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-German industry output slips in June

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Germany's Economy Ministry
reported the following economic indicator: 
  
 GERMAN INDUSTRY OUTPUT    June 12      May 12    June/May 12
 Month-on-month change      -0.9         +1.7        +0.1
 Index (base 2005)          111.3       112.3        111.8
    NOTES 
    - Consensus forecast -0.8 percent. Forecast range between
-2.0 percent and +0.9 percent in Reuters poll.
    - Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in
volume terms. Percentage change unless stated.
    The ministry gave the following details of seasonally
adjusted changes compared with the previous month.  
     
                                JUNE 12            MAY 12 
                            Index  Pct change  Index  Pct change
 Manufacturing output        113.0    -1.0     114.1     +2.0
  - Intermed. goods          114.7    -0.3     115.0     +1.1
      Capital goods          116.6    -1.6     118.5     +2.2 
      Consumer goods         101.7    -0.9     102.6     +3.6
      - durables             98.4     -0.2      98.6     +2.9
      - non-durables         102.4    -1.0     103.4     +3.8
 Energy                       85.6    +1.2      84.6     -2.4
 Construction                124.4    -2.0     127.0     +2.6
      
    Two-month comparison June/May 12 with previous two months: 
 Industrial output                 +0.1
 Manufacturing output:             +0.4 
  Including: Intermediate goods    +0.8
            Capital goods          -0.5
            Consumer goods         +1.4
            -durables              +2.0
            -non-durables          +1.3
 Energy output                     -2.0 
 Construction                      -1.3
    
    Workday adjusted two-month comparison June/May 12 with same
period a year ago: 
 Industrial output          -0.3
 Manufacturing output       -0.6        
  Inc: Intermediate goods   -1.4        
       Capital goods        +1.0        
       Consumer goods       -2.4        
       - durables           -0.5        
       - non-durables       -2.9        
 Energy output              +0.6        
 Construction               +2.3
    

 (Reporting by Berlin bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
