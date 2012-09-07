FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German industry output rises 1.3 pct m/m in July
September 7, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-German industry output rises 1.3 pct m/m in July

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Economy Ministry
reported the following economic indicator on Friday: 
  
 GERMAN INDUSTRY OUTPUT      July 12     June 12  July/June 12 
 Month-on-month change        +1.3         -0.4      +1.1
 Index (base 2005)            113.3       111.8      112.6
  
    NOTES 
    - Consensus forecast was for industry output to be unchanged
on the month. Forecast range between -1.2 percent and +1.0
percent in Reuters poll.
    - Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in
volume terms. Percentage change unless stated.
    The ministry gave the following details of seasonally
adjusted changes compared with the previous month.  
     
                                JULY 12            JUNE  12 
                            Index  Pct change  Index  Pct change
 Manufacturing output       115.1     +1.7     113.2     -0.8 
  - Intermed. goods         115.2     +0.2     115.0     unch   
     
 Capital goods               121.1     +3.8     116.7     -1.5 
      Consumer goods        101.7     -0.4     102.1     -0.5 
      - durables            100.8     +2.2      98.6     unch 
      - non-durables        101.9     -0.9     102.8     -0.6
 Energy                      86.2     -3.7      89.5     +5.8
 Construction               127.7     +1.9     125.3     -1.3 
      
    Two-month comparison July/June 12 with previous two months: 
 Industrial output                 +1.1
 Manufacturing output:             +1.1
  Including: Intermediate goods    +0.6 
            Capital goods          +1.4 
            Consumer goods         +1.1 
            -durables              +2.6 
            -non-durables          +0.9 
 Energy output                     +2.6 
 Construction                      +0.9 
    
    Workday adjusted two-month comparison July/June 12 with same
period a year ago: 
 Industrial output          -0.6  
 Manufacturing output       -1.1        
  Inc: Intermediate goods   -2.3        
       Capital goods        +0.8       
       Consumer goods       -3.0       
       - durables           -3.5        
       - non-durables       -2.9        
 Energy output              +2.3       
 Construction               +2.8       

 (Reporting by Berlin newsroom)

