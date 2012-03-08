FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German Jan industry output rises 1.6 pct m/m
#Industrials
March 8, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-German Jan industry output rises 1.6 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 8 - The Economy Ministry reported the following
economic indicator on Thursday: 	
  	
 GERMAN INDUSTRY OUTPUT      Jan 12     Dec 11   Jan 12/Dec 11 	
 Month-on-month change         +1.6      -2.6       -1.8 	
 Index (base 2005)            111.6      109.8      110.7 	
  	
    NOTES 	
    - Consensus forecast +1.0 percent. Forecast range between 	
-0.8 percent and +2.5 percent in Reuters poll of 43 economists. 	
    - Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in 	
volume terms. Percentage change unless stated.  	
    The ministry gave the following details of seasonally 	
adjusted changes compared with the previous month.  	
     	
                                JAN 12            DEC  11 	
                            Index  Pct change  Index  Pct change	
 Manufacturing output        113.7     +1.4     112.1      -2.0 	
  - Intermed. goods          113.9     -0.2     114.1      -1.7 	
      Capital goods          119.0     +3.5     115.0      -2.7 	
      Consumer goods         101.6     +0.1     101.5      -0.9 	
      - durables              98.1     +2.3      95.9      -2.3 	
      - non-durables         102.3     -0.4     102.7      -0.6 	
 Energy                       83.0     +1.7      81.6      -5.0 	
 Construction                124.1     +4.3     119.0      -6.5 	
      	
    Two-month comparison Jan 12/Dec 11 with previous two months:	
 Industrial output                 -1.8 	
 Manufacturing output:             -1.5 	
  Including: Intermediate goods    -1.9 	
            Capital goods          -1.3 	
            Consumer goods         -1.1 	
            -durables              -2.4 	
            -non-durables          -0.9 	
 Energy output                     -4.1 	
 Construction                      -3.0 	
    Workday adjusted two-month comparison Jan 12/Dec 11 with
same period a year ago: 	
 Industrial output          +1.6  	
 Manufacturing output       +2.1        	
  Inc: Intermediate goods   +1.7        	
       Capital goods        +3.7        	
       Consumer goods       -0.7        	
       - durables           -0.9        	
       - non-durables       -0.7        	
 Energy output             -13.5        	
 Construction              +23.6

