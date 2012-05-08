FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German March industry output jumps unexpectedly
May 8, 2012 / 10:47 AM / 5 years ago

German March industry output jumps unexpectedly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* March output +2.8 pct vs Feb output -0.3 pct
    * Reuters forecast for +0.8 pct in Mar

    BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - German industry output bounced
back from a weak winter to rise more than expected in March as
orders from outside the ailing euro zone propped up activity,
data showed on Tuesday, lifting hopes that the economy will
gather steam this year. 	
    Production in Europe's largest economy jumped to 2.8 percent
in March, driven by recovery from February's revised -0.3
percent and an increase in industrial activity, the Economy
Ministry said in a statement.	
    The figures were well above the consensus forecast in a
Reuters poll of economists for a rise 0.8 percent.	
	
 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)

