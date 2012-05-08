German March industry output jumps unexpectedly

* March output +2.8 pct vs Feb output -0.3 pct * Reuters forecast for +0.8 pct in Mar BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - German industry output bounced back from a weak winter to rise more than expected in March as orders from outside the ailing euro zone propped up activity, data showed on Tuesday, lifting hopes that the economy will gather steam this year. Production in Europe's largest economy jumped to 2.8 percent in March, driven by recovery from February's revised -0.3 percent and an increase in industrial activity, the Economy Ministry said in a statement. The figures were well above the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for a rise 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)