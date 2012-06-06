FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German April industry output slips more than f'cast
#Industrials
June 6, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

German April industry output slips more than f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - German industry output fell more than expected in April as workers took an extra day off before the May Day holiday, Economy Ministry data showed on Wednesday, fuelling concerns that Europe’s largest economy is running out of steam.

Production in Germany slid 2.2 percent in April. The Economy Ministry said the steep fall came after strong growth in March. The data for March was, however, revised downwards to 2.2 percent from a previously reported 2.8 percent.

The figures were well below the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 35 economists for a 1.0 percent decline in April and sank below the lowest forecast of a 2.1 drop.

Reporting by Berlin Newsroom

