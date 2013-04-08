FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German output rises in Feb but start to year weak
April 8, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

German output rises in Feb but start to year weak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, April 8 (Reuters) - German industrial output rebounded in February on increases in capital goods and energy production, the economy ministry said on Monday, but a sharp downward revision of the January figure exposed weakness to start the year.

Output climbed 0.5 percent on the month in February, higher than the mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of 37 economists for a 0.3 percent rise. Forecasts had ranged from a drop of 1.8 percent to a gain of 1.1 percent.

But output still fell 0.2 percent in the two first months of the year due to a downwardly-revised drop in production of 0.6 percent in January. Output last month was originally reported unchanged.

“Production in the industrial sector remains restrained overall,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement. “Manufacturing output is proving to be increasingly positive, especially in the area of capital goods.”

Swelling domestic demand for capital goods drove a stronger-than-expected rise in German industrial orders in February, data showed last week. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Noah Barkin)

