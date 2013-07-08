FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German industry output falls twice as far as forecast in May
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2013 / 10:07 AM / in 4 years

German industry output falls twice as far as forecast in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - German industry output dropped twice as far as expected in May in its biggest fall since October, suggesting Europe’s largest economy is struggling to regain momentum after a contraction in late 2012 and a weak start to 2013.

Output fell by 1 percent on the month as factories produced fewer capital goods and the construction industry stuttered. The headline figure missed the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent drop, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Monday.

The ministry said the overall trend for output, which rose by an upwardly revised 2.0 percent in April, remained positive despite May’s decline.

“Forward-looking sentiment indicators point to the production industry’s recovery continuing at a slightly reduced pace,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

Capital goods production tumbled 2.3 percent, while construction output was down by 2.6 percent.

The drop tallied with data released last week showing that industrial orders dropped by 1.3 percent in May as demand for capital goods weakened.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.