TABLE-German Feb industry output falls 1.3 pct m/m
#Industrials
April 5, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-German Feb industry output falls 1.3 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - The Economy Ministry reported
the following economic indicator on Thursday: 	
  	
 GERMAN INDUSTRY OUTPUT      Feb 12      Jan 12       Feb/Jan 12	
 Month-on-month change        -1.3        +1.2 (+1.6)  -0.8 	
 Index (base 2005)            109.7       111.1        110.4 	
  	
    NOTES 	
    - Consensus forecast -0.5 percent. Forecast range between 	
-1.9 percent and +1.3 percent in Reuters poll. 	
    - Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in 	
volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. 	
    - Oiginally reported figures are in brackets.	
    The ministry gave the following details of seasonally 	
adjusted changes compared with the previous month.  	
     	
                                 FEB 12             JAN 12 	
                            Index  Pct change  Index  Pct change	
 Manufacturing output        112.8     -0.4     113.2      +1.0 	
  - Intermed. goods          114.5     -0.3     114.8      +0.6 	
      Capital goods          117.6     +0.3     117.2      +1.9 	
      Consumer goods          99.0     -2.1     101.1      -0.4 	
      - durables              95.8     -2.6      98.4      +2.6 	
      - non-durables          99.7     -2.0     101.7      -1.0 	
 Energy                       83.2     +1.6      81.9      +0.4 	
 Construction                103.3    -17.1     124.6      +4.7 	
      	
    Two-month comparison February/January 12 with previous two
months: 	
 Industrial output                 -0.8 	
 Manufacturing output:             -0.3 	
  Including: Intermediate goods    -0.3 	
            Capital goods          +0.7 	
            Consumer goods         -1.9 	
            -durables              unch 	
            -non-durables          -2.2 	
 Energy output                     -1.4 	
 Construction                      -7.5 	
    	
    Workday adjusted two-month comparison February/January 12
with same period a year ago: 	
 Industrial output          +0.2  	
 Manufacturing output       +1.6        	
  Inc: Intermediate goods   +0.7        	
       Capital goods        +4.6        	
       Consumer goods       -3.0        	
       - durables           -2.4        	
       - non-durables       -3.1        	
 Energy output             -10.4        	
 Construction               -8.0        	
	
 (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Alexandra Hudson, Editing by
Madeline Chambers)

