TABLE-German Feb industry output falls 1.3 pct m/m

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - The Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator on Thursday: GERMAN INDUSTRY OUTPUT Feb 12 Jan 12 Feb/Jan 12 Month-on-month change -1.3 +1.2 (+1.6) -0.8 Index (base 2005) 109.7 111.1 110.4 NOTES - Consensus forecast -0.5 percent. Forecast range between -1.9 percent and +1.3 percent in Reuters poll. - Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. - Oiginally reported figures are in brackets. The ministry gave the following details of seasonally adjusted changes compared with the previous month. FEB 12 JAN 12 Index Pct change Index Pct change Manufacturing output 112.8 -0.4 113.2 +1.0 - Intermed. goods 114.5 -0.3 114.8 +0.6 Capital goods 117.6 +0.3 117.2 +1.9 Consumer goods 99.0 -2.1 101.1 -0.4 - durables 95.8 -2.6 98.4 +2.6 - non-durables 99.7 -2.0 101.7 -1.0 Energy 83.2 +1.6 81.9 +0.4 Construction 103.3 -17.1 124.6 +4.7 Two-month comparison February/January 12 with previous two months: Industrial output -0.8 Manufacturing output: -0.3 Including: Intermediate goods -0.3 Capital goods +0.7 Consumer goods -1.9 -durables unch -non-durables -2.2 Energy output -1.4 Construction -7.5 Workday adjusted two-month comparison February/January 12 with same period a year ago: Industrial output +0.2 Manufacturing output +1.6 Inc: Intermediate goods +0.7 Capital goods +4.6 Consumer goods -3.0 - durables -2.4 - non-durables -3.1 Energy output -10.4 Construction -8.0 (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Alexandra Hudson, Editing by Madeline Chambers)