German industry output slips in June

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German industrial output fell slightly more than expected in June, economy ministry showed on Wednesday, in the latest sign that a renewed flare-up in the euro zone debt crisis is taking its toll on Europe’s largest economy.

Production in Germany fell 0.9 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis after an upwardly revised gain of 1.7 percent in May. It was slightly below the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 36 economists for a 0.8 percent fall.

The drop was driven by a 1.0 percent month-on-month slump in manufacturing output, a 1.6 percent decline in the production of capital goods and a 0.9 percent decrease in consumer goods output. Energy production, which rose by 1.2 percent, was the only bright spot on a seasonally adjusted basis.

“The outlook for industrial production remains subdued for the time being given the weaker order situation at the moment,” the ministry said in a statement.

Data on Tuesday showed German industrial orders fell more than expected in June as domestic and euro zone demand faltered.

Wednesday’s figures tally with a purchasing managers’ survey last week which showed Germany’s manufacturing sector contracted in July at its fastest pace in more than three years.

Manufacturing companies have taken a knock recently, with Germany’s Lanxess, the world’s largest maker of synthetic rubber, on Tuesday predicting flat earnings in the second half on weakness in Europe and slower growth in Asia.

ThyssenKrupp, the country’s biggest steelmaker, has also taken a hit, saying last month it would temporarily curb working hours at its five steel-making facilities in Germany in response to a slowdown in demand. Truckmaker MAN SE has ordered a hiring freeze at its truck and bus division to rein in costs. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)