German industry output climbs in January
March 7, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

German industry output climbs in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output rose slightly more than forecast in January, driven by a surge in construction, suggesting the industrial sector started 2014 in good shape.

Industry production climbed by 0.8 percent, helped by a 4.4 percent increase in construction activity, data from the Economy Ministry showed. That beat the consenus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for a 0.7 percent rise.

The data for December was revised up to an increase of 0.1 percent from a previously reported drop of 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)

