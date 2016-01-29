FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany, Poland differ on Russian role in Nord Stream II gas pipeline
January 29, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Germany, Poland differ on Russian role in Nord Stream II gas pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday Poland and Germany had differing views on what role Russia should have in the proposed Nord Stream II pipeline, which is led by Gazprom and aims to increase Russian natural gas supplies to Europe.

Gabriel said the project would only be achievable if the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which delivers Russian gas mainly to Germany and Poland, as well as the transit pipeline bringing gas to Europe through Ukraine remain operational beyond 2019. (Reporting by Gernot Heller, Writing by Joseph Nasr, Editing by Paul Carrel)

