BERLIN, June 19 German prosecutors have asked
for far-right politician Frauke Petry's parliamentary immunity
to be lifted in a case relating to allegations that she lied to
election officials about her Alternative for Germany (AfD)
party's finances.
The allegations, relating to the financing of AfD's 2014
Saxony state election campaign, are another blow for a party
that has seen its standing in the polls collapse as a global
tide of populism recedes following Britain's vote to leave the
European Union and the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
The perjury allegations, first raised by rival political
parties and which Petry denies, involve claims that she and her
colleagues gave differing accounts of candidates' campaign
finances. Petry, the party's co-chairman, is AfD's best-known
politician.
Prosecutors decided in May 2016 that there were solid enough
grounds to start a preliminary investigation into the matter.
Their request to have Petry's immunity lifted suggests they may
be preparing to push ahead with charges against her.
"The request for Frauke Petry's immunity to be lifted has no
impact on how we see the party's position," leading party member
Alexander Gauland said. "She has our backing. There is a
presumption of innocence."
The Saxony state parliament will now hold hearings to decide
whether her immunity is to be lifted, at which Petry will be
invited to make her own submissions.
"We can confirm that we received a request to lift the
immunity from Frauke Petry," Saxony state parliament spokesman
Thomas Schubert said.
The parliament's immunity committee will discuss the issue
and let Petry explain her view on the matter.
"We don't expect a final decision before the parliamentary
summer break. This means there won't be a decision before late
August," Schubert said.
AfD is likely to enter Germany's federal parliament for the
first time in September's elections, in which Chancellor Angela
Merkel is seeking a fourth term in office.
Last year, concerns over mass immigration by Syrian war
refugees and the potential costs of the eurozone debt crisis
propelled the anti-EU party's support to new highs of above 15
percent in polls.
Its support has crumbled since, however, with AfD last week
polling around 8 percent in surveys, only slightly above the
minimum threshold of 5 percent needed to gain representation in
the Bundestag parliament.
