REFILE-Airbus says to file complaint in German spy scandal
April 30, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Airbus says to file complaint in German spy scandal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiled to correct typographical error in spelling of ‘asking’)

BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - Airbus Group is planning to make a complaint to the authorities in Germany following reports that German foreign intelligence agency BND was helping U.S. agencies spy on European firms, it said on Thursday.

On Wednesday Germany’s interior minister Thomas de Maziere, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, denied that he lied to parliament about German intelligence cooperation with U.S. spy agencies.

De Maiziere has come under attack from the government’s opposition parties over his record as chief of staff in 2005-09, asking whether he knew the BND had helped U.S. agencies spy on European firms such Airbus.

“We’ve asked the government for more information,” an Airbus spokesman in Germany said on Thursday. “We will launch a complaint against an unknown person on suspicion of industrial espionage,” he said.

Earlier, when asked about the reports on a call with reporters following first-quarter results, Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said he wasn’t surprised that Airbus, as a major aerospace and defence company, could be the target of spying efforts.

The complaint was first reported by German daily Handelsblatt. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
