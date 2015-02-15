Merkel's conservatives suffer blow in state vote, eurosceptics gain

BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) party looked set to win seats in its first western regional assembly in a vote in the city-state of Hamburg on Sunday where Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives suffered big losses, exit polls showed.

An exit poll on German public broadcaster ZDF showed the anti-bailout AfD on 5.5 percent, just above the 5 percent threshold needed to enter the state parliament.

The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) were on 46.5 percent, a result which would allow them to retain power in one of their traditional strongholds. Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) came a distant second on 16 percent, their worst result in the northern port city since World War Two. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)