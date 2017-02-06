BERLIN Feb 6 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian allies on Monday said they support her candidacy in a general election in September despite her rejection of their demand to put a cap on the number of refugees that Germany takes each year.

"We enter the election campaign together," Horst Seehofer, head of the Christian Social Union (CSU) told reporters after a two day summit with Merkel.

Merkel, standing by his side, said both the CSU and her Christian Democrats (CDU) agreed that an influx of more than 1 million migrants in 2015-16 should not occur again. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)