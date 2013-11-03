FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlin referendum on power grid fails due to lack of quorum
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2013 / 8:06 PM / 4 years ago

Berlin referendum on power grid fails due to lack of quorum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A referendum in Berlin to return the electricity grid of Germany’s capital and biggest city from private to public hands has failed because the required quorum was not reached, the state election office said on Sunday.

Around 24 percent of those eligible to vote cast their ballots in favour of the initiative from German citizens keen to take more control of their power supplies, the office said.

The referendum needed backing of at least 25 percent of the city’s eligible voters to succeed.

The grid is operated by Swedish utility Vattenfall . Its licence to supply electricity to 3.4 million people in Berlin expires next year.

Last September the people of Hamburg, Germany’s second biggest city and main port, voted for a return of their grid, which was also run by Vattenfall, to public ownership.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.