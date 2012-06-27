Germany needs new power system by 2015 - industry

* Struggled to cope with winter 2011/12

* Short-term measures to tackle next winter

* Longer-term solution essential

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - Germany needs a new power market system by 2015 at the latest to manage the shift towards more renewable resources, the head of its energy industry association, BDEW, said on Wednesday.

Germany switched off 40 percent of its nuclear capacity in one go last year after Japan’s Fukushima crisis.

Europe’s biggest power market - 600 terawatt hours a year - narrowly escaped a blackout in February because it was without nuclear power while green solar and wind power were also unavailable.

“After the 2011/12 winter, the priority is to safeguard supply in the 2012/13 winter,” Hildegard Mueller, executive director of the association, said at a conference in Berlin.

“Given there are power stations that are in theory not economically viable any more, this is not a small task.”

The energy regulator has identified some power stations that can help to plug supply gaps next winter, when shortages could be most acute, before new capacity comes on stream

After the coming winter’s short-term measures, these should be changed and monitored by power grid companies and their regulatory agency to become an instrument for the long term, Mueller said.

Mueller added that the BDEW was talking about a “strategic reserve for a few years” and a long-term market design by 2015.

“We need a solution by 2014/15 at the latest,” she said. “We need to start turning the plan into legislation by then, otherwise we will not realise it, given the long lead times.”

One consequence of a shift towards temperamental wind and solar power is volatile production. To offset output gaps, policymakers are discussing whether to build conventional round-the-clock power plants and pay standby premiums in what is referred to as a capacity market.

This could help to deal with the problem of low power prices discouraging the building of new plants. The financial crisis and low demand in the euro zone have sent German wholesale power prices to 19-month lows.