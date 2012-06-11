Deutsche Bank cuts German power price outlook

* Average prices up to 2015 cut

* Demand to fall first, then pick up

* Supply of renewable plants still growing

FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - German power curve prices in the wholesale market will fall as the euro zone debt crisis hits demand and supply from new renewable power facilities grows, Deutsche Bank Research (DBR) said on Monday.

DBR expects German power demand to fall by two percent this year, deeper than the 0.5 percent fall in its previous March 28 forecast. It retained its view that growth would then grow at 0.75 percent each year from 2013 to 2015.

Power generation supply would grow due to the high levels of renewable units being commissioned, even if less fossil-fuel fired capacity will now come on stream, it said.

Over 2011-15, DBR sees a net reduction in fossil-fuel capacity of 2.2 gigawatts (GW) and an overall increase in total generating capacity of 22 GW in Europe’s biggest economy.

DBR cut its forecast for German baseload power forwards made on March 28 by an average 3 euros a megawatt hour for the years 2012 through 2015, and those for peakload power by 16 euros/MWh for those years.

Delivery of baseload refers to 24-hour supply while peakload is that between 0800 in the morning and 2000 at night on weekdays.

The DBR sees baseload power in 2012 at only 44.9 euros per MWh versus a March forecast of 51.90 euros, and 2013 delivery at 51.60 euros/MWh, compared with 55.10 euros previously.

Cuts to the 2014 and 2015 prices forecasts were less steep, as DBR assumes the impact of some plant closures to kick in.

DBR said it has introduced a new forecast for prices achieved by what it calls peaking units. Their prices would be on average 8 euros/MWh above peakload prices in 2012-15.

Typically fossil-fuels based and running during peakload times to make up for lacking renewable power, whenever there is no wind or sunshine, such units would have to charge higher prices to sustain overall profitability, it argued.

This is because they have to spread costs over fewer hours of operation in total, because German renewable laws require that all renewable power is absorbed when it is available.

DBR also said that many older fossil-fuel plants, especially gas-fired ones, would not be able to cover their fixed costs once they had to start paying for 100 percent of their carbon emissions allowances from 2013.

Coal-fired generators should benefit from lower coal prices while gas-fired generation is not profitable, DBR said.

Power generation revenue margins for German power produced from gas (clean spark spreads) could recover to break-even level by 2015 from negative levels throughout, while those from coal (clean dark spreads) could rise to 11 euros/MWh by 2015 from 1 euro in 2012.