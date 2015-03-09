EU urges Germany to resolve gridlock over power transmission plan

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Europe’s energy boss has urged Germany to overcome a political gridlock over disputed plans to build new power transmission lines between the windy north and the industrial south.

The power lines are seen as crucial to Germany’s shift towards renewable sources of energy and away from nuclear and fossil fuels, known as the “Energiewende”.

But a decision on whether to build the power lines has been delayed until the end of June amid divisions over the plan within the governing coalition.

“In my opinion, these lines are needed and important,” the European Union’s Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete told business daily Handelsblatt in an interview to be published on Tuesday.

Private consumers and companies alike would benefit from the grid extension that could also help to further develop Europe’s internal energy market, the Spaniard told the German paper.

The disputed grid extensions would bring renewable power from wind turbines in the north to the energy-hungry south, home to carmakers like BMW and industrial conglomerate Siemens.

To ensure Bavaria has enough power once nuclear plants are switched off in 2022, two “electricity highways” are planned to transport wind energy from the north.

But Bavarian state premier and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer has questioned the need for the transmission lines, bowing to concerns from local citizens that masts up to 70 metres high could be erected in their backyards. Instead he wants to subsidise gas power stations.

The CSU is the sister party of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

The German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) has warned delays to grid expansion could turn into the Achilles’ heel of the Energiewende and could lead to bottlenecks and electricity shortages. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Susan Thomas)