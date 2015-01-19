Germany's Gabriel opposed to aid for loss-making power plants

BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Another German leader has said he opposes giving cash to money-losing coal- and gas-fired power stations, after Chancellor Angela Merkel said last week she was against the proposed payments.

Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he, like Merkel, opposed funding otherwise unprofitable plants, in an interview with the newspaper Handelsblatt to be published on Tuesday

Utilities such as RWE and E.ON want government help through the creation of a “capacity market” to keep conventional power plants on line. They say that would ensure supply and avert blackouts when there is a lull in variable wind or solar energy.

But Gabriel said the power plant operators have an interest in “preserving over-capacity at the cost of power consumers” and “that is the opposite of reasonable energy policies.”

Gabriel, who is also energy minister and vice chancellor in Merkel’s right-left coalition, said the market could determine whether extra capacity was needed.

“For a power market that functions as it should, possible shortages need to be factored in,” he said. “They will trigger the needed signals for investment.”

Last week, Merkel said she opposed payments to the power stations, dashing the hopes of conventional power generators that they could get cash to keep their plants on line.

The government is working on a way to safeguard a permanent electricity supply. Cash for loss-making plants is at one end of the spectrum of possible solutions; letting markets decide with price spikes in periods of low supply is at the other. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Larry King)