UPDATE 1-German minister rules out utility payments for stand-by power

HAMBURG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Germany's economy minister poured cold water on hopes of compensation to utilities for keeping plants on stand-by to secure power supply as a backup, a potential lifeline to RWE AG and Uniper.

Utilities and politicians have clashed over whether compensation payments are needed by power producers, who have been hit hard by a crisis in the sector as coal and gas-fired power plants are displaced by renewables.

Energy groups argue that a certain amount of round-the-clock supply is needed at a time when intermittent renewables account for nearly a third of German energy production. As many coal- and gas-fired plants operate at a loss, this would require government support.

Britain has become the first country in Europe to set up such a scheme, to be followed by France later this year. Germany has so far dismissed the idea, arguing that it would subsidise loss-making power plants.

Rating agency Moody's reckons that Britain's power generators will earn 1-2 billion pounds ($1.3-2.6 billion) a year over the next few years from the country's capacity scheme.

"I cannot imagine that there will be a government in the future that would introduce capacity markets," Sigmar Gabriel told reporters at a wind power conference, also ruling out the creation of such a system during his term.

Germany's biggest power producers, RWE and Uniper, hope that a capacity market will materialise in Europe's biggest economy, and that this will partly offset a steep decline in profits at their conventional power generation units.

By 2025, Germany targets a renewable share of 40-45 percent in the country's power consumption, and Gabriel said it was likely that the upper end of that range would be reached.

He also said Europe's renewable energy industry needed to increase efforts to lower costs and end its reliance on government support that nurtured it over the past ten years via fixed feed-in tariffs.

"In general, I don't think it makes much sense if the government decides over prices," Gabriel said. ($1 = 0.7719 pounds) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edward Taylor)