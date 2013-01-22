FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German energy regulator says winter power supply adequate
#Energy
January 22, 2013 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

German energy regulator says winter power supply adequate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s power grid situation in the current winter season is adequate as a system of reserve capacities is in place to shield the country from security problems after it switched off large parts of its nuclear generation plants.

“The power plant situation is under control, even if tight,” said Jochen Homann, president of the Bundesnetzagentur, on the sidelines of an industry conference.

Bundesnetzagentur had secured 2.5 gigawatt (GW) of additional power plant assurances, which can be mobilised when high demand in the cold season overstretches supply.

So far this has not been the case in the winter season, which ends in March or April. (Reporting Vera Eckert, Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff)

