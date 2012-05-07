German regulator urges winter power grid safeguards

* Agency sees needs some 2 GW of reserve power on standby

* Number of risky situations soar to 197 from 39 year ago

* Power and gas companies asked to better align planning

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s power grid needs some 2,150 megawatts (MW) of reserve capacity to be accessible in the coming winter to ensure that possible supply problems can be dealt with, the country’s energy regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA), said on Monday.

Presenting a report on how the transmission system fared last winter, it said that closure of nuclear plants is still constraining supply so extra precautions will have to be taken to prevent blackouts when demand is high in the 2012/13 winter.

The country switched off 40 percent of its nuclear capacity a year ago after Japan’s Fukushima disaster, increasing the risk of major strains on the system’s ability to provide round-the-clock power.

“We see with big concern the announcements of power plant closures especially in southern Germany...This is reflected in the recommendation by BnetzA to transmission grid firms to pull together reserves of 2,150 MW (for the 2012/13 winter),” the agency said in a press release.

Reserve capacity would most likely come from idled capacity at existing production sites, so analysts say it should available in case of an emergency, although 2,150 MW is equivalent to the output of two nuclear power plants.

The Bundesnetzagentur oversees flows on energy grids, but transmission grid firms are responsible for ensuring them.

The grid had to cope with several tricky situations last winter, when spot power supply fell short of levels needed to match consumption.

As a consequence of the changed circumstances, transmission operators last winter required 197 so-called redispatch measures - major interventions - compared with 39 cases in the year before. These were mainly in the north and the east of the country, BnetzA reported.

The most stressed power transmission line is that between Remptendorf in Thuringia and Redwitz in Bavaria state, it said.

BNetzA said another one of its requirements was for power and gas grids to co-operate more closely in the 2012/13 winter, after gas-fired power supply declined in February due to gas delivery bottlenecks to power stations.

The BNetzA also said it had looked for but had not found wrongdoing in trading behaviour during a cold spell in February, when markets were pushed to the brink of collapse. This was partly due to erroneous forecasts for necessary power reserve usage.

Last Friday, BnetzA mapped out long-term views on how to ensure German demand is met in the remainder of the decade and beyond, when eventually all reactors close.

Energy industry association BDEW said that the report showed that policymakers should use past experience to “stipulate more clearly the priorities in (coming) bottleneck situations.” (Reporting Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)