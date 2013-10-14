FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German renewable surcharge to rise nearly 1 cent in 2014-sources
#Energy
October 14, 2013 / 2:12 PM / in 4 years

German renewable surcharge to rise nearly 1 cent in 2014-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s surcharge for renewable energy will rise by almost 1 cent to 6.24 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) next year, increasing power prices for households and companies, industry and government sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The surcharge, levied on consumers to finance subsidies for renewable power, rose by almost 2 cents to 5.277 cents this year, causing widespread criticism as the cost of electricity increased sharply.

The rise for 2014 means an average household that uses 3500 kWh will have to pay around 40 euros more for electricity from renewable energy like wind or solar power next year than it did in 2013.

The surcharge covers the difference between guaranteed prices paid for renewable energy and market prices for conventional energy generated from burning fossil fuels. Its rise raises pressure on the government to cut back on incentives for green sources.

The increase is largely due to the cost of power-intensive industries having exemptions from the surcharge, lower market prices for electricity and the growth in renewable energy.

Officials are due to formally announce the surcharge for next year on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Markus Wacket and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)

