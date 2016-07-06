German regulator proposes lower fees for power, gas grids

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) -

* Germany's Federal Network Agency on Wednesday released proposed lower fee levels to be charged by German power network operators from 2019 and by gas network operators from 2018.

* It plans to allow return on equity capital employed of 6.91 percent for new grid constructions and 5.12 percent for existing grids, applicable from those two years onwards.

* This compares with current levels of 9.05 percent for new grids and 7.14 percent for old ones.

* The agency, which oversees the regulated energy transmission grid business, sets the fees for five year periods, aiming to keep energy prices as low as possible for consumers.

* It has said it will respond to falling inflation.

* The widely awaited levels are put out for public consultation up to August 10, with a view to a final decision in September.

* Plans mean would-be investors should factor in lower earnings in future. But compared with other asset classes, the levels are still relatively high.

* The government wants to ensure that network investments remain attractive.

* Under German law, grid operators charge the fees for energy transport and the costs are rolled over to consumers to pay collectively as part of their final bills. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Victoria Bryan)