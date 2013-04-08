TABLE-German utilities plan to build new capacity

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - The table below shows electricity generation units planned by power plant operators in Germany, according to information gathered by energy industry association BDEW and presented at the annual Hanover industrial fair. If all projects over 20 megawatts (MW) were included, some 76 units with 38,000 MW capacity could be built potentially, BDEW said. The actual implementation of all plans will hinge on legal and capital requirements being met in a partially uncertain policy environment, it said. Of the mentioned 76, some 21 are under construction and three are being test-run. Some 22 others have won approval but have not been started while 16 others are undergoing approval procedures. BDEW said many others were questionable at this stage, especially for start dates stretching further ahead. This table shows projects above 200 MW, including large-scale wind farms in the North and Baltic Seas.PROJECTS PLANNED UP TO 2020 OPERATOR LOCATION FUEL SOURCE CAPACITY (MW) EXPECTED START DATE Trianel Luenen hard coal 750 2013* SWB Bremen Gemeinschaftskraftwerk and others Bremen-Mittelsbueren gas 445 2013** Statkraft Huerth, Knapsack II gas 430 2013** EnBW Karlsruhe RDK 8 hard coal 874 2013** GDF SUEZ/BKW FMB Wilhelmshaven hard coal 800 2013** Steag/EVN Duisburg-Walsum 10 hard coal 725 2013** E.ON Kraftwerke Datteln 4 hard coal 1,055 2013** RWE Power Hamm D/E hard coal 1,600 2013/14** Heag/Munich utility/EGL others Global Techl1 offshore wind 400 2013** WindMW Meerwind Sued/Ost offshore wind 288 2013** Trianel Borkum West 2 offshore wind 200 2013** BARD/Suedweststrom/ WV Energie Bard Offshore 1 offshore wind 400 2013/14** Vattenfall Europe Hamburg-Moorburg hard coal 1,640 2014** RWE Innogy Nordsee Ost offshore wind 295 2014** Vattenfall/Munich Dan Tysk offshore wind 288 2014** Windreich MEG 1 offshore wind 400 2014*** EnBW Baltic 2 offshore wind 288 2014*** Dong Energy Riffgrund 1 offshore wind 277 2014*** GKM Mannheim block 9 hard coal 911 2015** Dong Energy Gode Wind 1 offshore wind 332 2015*** RWE Innogy Innogy Nordsee 1 offshore wind 324 2015*** E.ON Clim & Ren Amrumbank West offshore wind 288 2015*** Wpd Butendiek offshore wind 288 2015*** Windreich Deutsche Bucht offshore wind 218 2015*** Repower Leverkusen gas 550 2015*** Vattenfall Sandbank 24 offshore wind 576 2015/6*** Duesseldorf utility Lausward gas 595 2016** RheinEnergie Cologne-Niehl 3 gas 450 2016*** Vattenfall Lichterfelde A Berlin gas 300 2016*** Vattenfall Wedel gas 300 2016**** Iberdrola Wikinger offshore wind 400 2017*** OMV Power Intnl Burghausen gas 850 2017/19*** Schluchseewerke Atdorf pumped storage 1,400 2018**** Donaukraftwerk Jochenstein Jochenstein/Riedl pumped storage 300 2018**** Trianel Simmerath pumped storage 640 2019**** Trianel Nethe/Hoexter pumped storage 390 2019**** Trier utility Schweich pumped storage 300 2019/20**** Vattenfall Klingenberg/Berlin gas 300 2020**** Mibrag Profen brown coal 660 2020**** EnBW Karlsruhe RDK 6S gas 465 no date*** Advanced Power/Siemens Bocholt gas 415 no date*** E.ON Clim & Ren Arkonabecken Suedost offshore wind 480 no date*** E.ON Clim & Ren Delta Nordsee offshore wind 480 no date*** BARD Engineering Veja Mate offshore wind 400 no date*** Dong Energy Riffgrund 2 offshore wind 300 no date*** PNE Gode Wind 2 offshore wind 252 no date*** Trianel Krefeld/Uerdingen gas 1,200 no date**** Dong Mecklar-Marbach gas 1,100 no date**** EDF Deutschland Premnitz gas 400 no date**** RWE BoAplus Niederaussem brown coal 1,100 no date**** GETEC Gemeinschaftswerk hard coal 800 no date**** Buettel/Industriepark Dow Chemicals Stade hard coal/biomass 840 no date**** AT TENTATIVE PLANNING STAGE EWN Lubmin gas 1,350 2015 Kiel utility Kiel gas 200 2016 Ulm utility Leipheim airport gas 1,200 2018 Mainz utility Heimbach pumped storage 400-600 2019 Trianel Gotha district/ Schmalwasser pumped storage 1,000 2019 RWE Power Werne gas 1,300 max. no date PQ Energy/Blackstone Augsburg/Lechhausen gas 500 max. no date Mainz utility KMW Mainz gas no details no date Energieallianz Bayern Jochberg/Walchensee pumped storage 700 no date EnBW Forbach (extension) punped storage 200 max. no date * test operations ** under construction *** approval received **** approval being sought