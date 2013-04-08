FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German utilities plan to build new capacity
April 8, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-German utilities plan to build new capacity

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - The table below shows electricity generation units planned by
power plant operators in Germany, according to information gathered by energy industry
association BDEW and presented at the annual Hanover industrial fair.
    If all projects over 20 megawatts (MW) were included, some 76 units with 38,000 MW capacity
could be built potentially, BDEW said. 
    The actual implementation of all plans will hinge on legal and capital requirements being
met in a partially uncertain policy environment, it said. 
    Of the mentioned 76, some 21 are under construction and three are being test-run. Some 22
others have won approval but have not been started while 16 others are undergoing approval
procedures.
    BDEW said many others were questionable at this stage, especially for start dates stretching
further ahead. 
    This table shows projects above 200 MW, including large-scale wind farms in the North and
Baltic Seas.PROJECTS PLANNED UP TO 2020
OPERATOR                LOCATION              FUEL SOURCE     CAPACITY (MW)     EXPECTED
                                                                                START DATE
Trianel                 Luenen                hard coal         750             2013*
SWB Bremen              Gemeinschaftskraftwerk   
and others              Bremen-Mittelsbueren  gas               445             2013**
Statkraft               Huerth, Knapsack II   gas               430             2013**
EnBW                    Karlsruhe RDK 8       hard coal         874             2013**
GDF SUEZ/BKW FMB        Wilhelmshaven         hard coal         800             2013**
Steag/EVN               Duisburg-Walsum 10    hard coal         725             2013**
E.ON Kraftwerke         Datteln 4             hard coal       1,055             2013**
RWE Power               Hamm D/E              hard coal       1,600             2013/14**
Heag/Munich utility/EGL  
    others              Global Techl1         offshore wind     400             2013**
WindMW                  Meerwind Sued/Ost     offshore wind     288             2013**
Trianel                 Borkum West 2         offshore wind     200             2013**
BARD/Suedweststrom/  
    WV Energie          Bard Offshore 1       offshore wind     400             2013/14**
Vattenfall Europe       Hamburg-Moorburg      hard coal       1,640             2014**
RWE Innogy              Nordsee Ost           offshore wind     295             2014**
Vattenfall/Munich       Dan Tysk              offshore wind     288             2014**
Windreich               MEG 1                 offshore wind     400             2014***
EnBW                    Baltic 2              offshore wind     288             2014***
Dong Energy             Riffgrund 1           offshore wind     277             2014***
GKM                     Mannheim block 9      hard coal         911             2015**
Dong Energy             Gode Wind 1           offshore wind     332             2015***
RWE Innogy              Innogy Nordsee 1      offshore wind     324             2015***
E.ON Clim & Ren         Amrumbank West        offshore wind     288             2015***
Wpd                     Butendiek             offshore wind     288             2015***
Windreich               Deutsche Bucht        offshore wind     218             2015***
Repower                 Leverkusen            gas               550             2015***
Vattenfall              Sandbank 24           offshore wind     576             2015/6***
Duesseldorf utility     Lausward              gas               595             2016**
RheinEnergie            Cologne-Niehl 3       gas               450             2016***
Vattenfall              Lichterfelde A Berlin gas               300             2016***
Vattenfall              Wedel                 gas               300             2016****
Iberdrola               Wikinger              offshore wind     400             2017***
OMV Power Intnl         Burghausen            gas               850             2017/19***
Schluchseewerke         Atdorf                pumped storage  1,400             2018****
Donaukraftwerk  
    Jochenstein         Jochenstein/Riedl     pumped storage    300             2018****
Trianel                 Simmerath             pumped storage    640             2019****
Trianel                 Nethe/Hoexter         pumped storage    390             2019****
Trier utility           Schweich              pumped storage    300             2019/20****
Vattenfall              Klingenberg/Berlin    gas               300             2020****
Mibrag                  Profen                brown coal        660             2020****
EnBW                    Karlsruhe RDK 6S      gas               465             no date***
Advanced Power/Siemens  Bocholt               gas               415             no date***
E.ON Clim & Ren         Arkonabecken Suedost  offshore wind     480             no date***
E.ON Clim & Ren         Delta Nordsee         offshore wind     480             no date***
BARD Engineering        Veja Mate             offshore wind     400             no date***
Dong Energy             Riffgrund 2           offshore wind     300             no date***
PNE                     Gode Wind 2           offshore wind     252             no date***
Trianel                 Krefeld/Uerdingen     gas             1,200             no date****
Dong                    Mecklar-Marbach       gas             1,100             no date****
EDF Deutschland         Premnitz              gas               400             no date****
RWE                     BoAplus Niederaussem  brown coal      1,100             no date****
GETEC                   Gemeinschaftswerk     hard coal         800             no date****     
 
                        Buettel/Industriepark
Dow Chemicals           Stade                 hard coal/biomass 840             no date****
    
AT TENTATIVE PLANNING STAGE
EWN                     Lubmin                gas             1,350             2015
Kiel utility            Kiel                  gas               200             2016
Ulm utility             Leipheim airport      gas             1,200             2018
Mainz utility           Heimbach              pumped storage 400-600            2019
Trianel                 Gotha district/  
                            Schmalwasser      pumped storage  1,000             2019
RWE Power               Werne                 gas             1,300 max.        no date
PQ Energy/Blackstone    Augsburg/Lechhausen   gas               500 max.        no date
Mainz utility KMW       Mainz                 gas             no details        no date
Energieallianz Bayern   Jochberg/Walchensee   pumped storage    700             no date
EnBW                    Forbach (extension)   punped storage    200 max.        no date


* test operations  
** under construction  
*** approval received  
**** approval being sought

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
