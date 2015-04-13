FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German utilities' plans for new capacity
April 13, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-German utilities' plans for new capacity

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - The table below details the building plans of Germany's
power plant operators based on information gathered by industry association BDEW and presented
at the annual Hanover industrial fair on Monday.
    BDEW said 74 units representing around 33,000 megawatts (MW) of output could be built in
theory by 2025. 
    But at the moment, plans for 39 units of those units are in doubt due to the largely
unprofitable market for conventional plants, BDEW said. 
    Of the total, some 7,100 MW are being planned but are uncertain, 9,100 MW are awaiting final
approval, and 17,300 MW have a high certainty of being realised, it said.
    This table only shows projects above 200 MW, including large-scale wind farms in the North
Sea and Baltic Sea. Smaller wind, gas, biomass, solar, run-of-river and waste projects typically
with an output of 20 to 150 MW are not listed here, although they count towards the total
number.
    
PROJECTS PLANNED UP TO 2025

OPERATOR                LOCATION              FUEL SOURCE     CAPACITY (MW)     EXPECTED
                                                                                START DATE
GKM                     Mannheim block 9      hard coal         911             2015*
RWE Power + local firms Hamm D                hard coal         756             no date*
Vattenfall Europe       Hamburg-Moorburg A    hard coal         827             2015*
SWB Bremen              Gemeinschaftskraftwerk
and others              Bremen-Mittelsbueren  gas               445             2015*
Heag/Munich utility/Axpo/HSE
    and others          Global Techl1         offshore wind     400             Commissioning
Vattenfall/Munich       Dan Tysk              offshore wind     288             Commissioning
Trianel                 Borkum West 2         offshore wind     200             Commissioning
EnBW                    Baltic 2              offshore wind     288             2015**
Dong Energy             Borkum Riffgrund 1    offshore wind     312             2015**
RWE Innogy              Nordsee Ost           offshore wind     295             2015**
E.ON Clim & Ren         Amrumbank West        offshore wind     288             2015**
Wpd                     Butendiek             offshore wind     288             Commissioning
Duesseldorf utility     Lausward/Fortuna      gas               595             2016**
RheinEnergie            Cologne-Niehl 3       gas               450             2016**
E.ON                    Datteln 4             hard coal       1,052             legal quarrel**
Vattenfall              Lichterfelde A Berlin gas               300             2016**
Dong Energy             Gode Wind 01          offshore wind     332             2016**
Vattenfall              Sandbank              offshore wind     576             2016***
Dong Energy             Gode Wind 2           offshore wind     252             2016**
Vattenfall              Wedel                 gas               300             no date***
Iberdrola               Wikinger              offshore wind     350             2017***
OMV Power Intnl         Burghausen            gas               850             2017/19***
EnBW                    Karlsruhe RDK 6S      gas               465             no date***
WPD                     Kaikas                offshore wind     max. 580        no date***
Vattenfall              Klingenberg/Berlin    gas               300             no date***
Vattenfall              Marzahn/Berlin        gas               300             2020***
E.ON Clim & Ren         Arkonabecken Suedost  offshore wind     385             no date***
E.ON Clim & Ren         Delta Nordsee 1       offshore wind     288             no date***
E.ON Clim & Ren         Delta Nordsee 2       offshore wind     192             no date***
Windreich               MEG 1                 offshore wind     400             no date***
KNK Wind GmbH           Arcadis Ost 1         offshore wind     348             2018***
EnBW                    Albatros              offshore wind     no entry        no date***
Northern Energy         OWP West              offshore wind     no entry        no date***
Laidlaw Capital Group   Veja Mate             offshore wind     400             no date***
Northland Power Inc./
    RWE Innogy          Nordsee One           offshore wind     324             2017***
RWE Innogy              Innogy Nordsee 2      offshore wind     ca. 300         no date***
RWE Innogy              Innogy Nordsee 3      offshore wind     ca. 360         no date***
Dong Energy             Borkum Riffgrund 2    offshore wind     350             no date***
Dong Energy             Borkum Riffgrund West1offshore wind     ca. 400         no date***
WindMW/Blackstone       Noerdlicher Grund     offshore wind     320             no date***
Dong                    Gode Wind 04          offshore wind     ca. 300         no date***
Laidlaw Capital Group   Deutsche Bucht        offshore wind     218             no date***
Trianel                 Borkum West 2 ph 2    offshore wind     200             no date***
EnBW                    He dreiht             offshore wind     no entry        no date***
EnBW                    Hohe See              offshore wind     at least 450    2019***
Repower                 Leverkusen            gas               570             no date****
Donaukraftwerk
    Jochenstein         Jochenstein/Riedl     pumped storage    300             2019****
Mainz utility           Heimbach              pumped storage    300             2019****
Trianel                 Krefeld/Uerdingen     gas               max. 1,200      after 2020****
Trier utility           Schweich              pumped storage    300             2021****
Mibrag                  Profen                brown coal        660             no date****
Trianel                 Nethe/Hoexter         pumped storage    390             2022****
RWE                     BoAplus Niederaussem  brown coal      1,100             no date****
Dow Chemicals           Stade                 hard coal/biomass/
                                              hydrogen        1,000             no date****
RWE Power               Gersteinwerk 
                        Werne-Stockum         gas               max. 1,300      no date****
EDF Deutschland         Premnitz              gas               400             no date****
Schluchseewerke         Atdorf                pumped storage  1,400             no date****
Kiel utility            Kiel                  gas               200             2016****

AT PLANNING STAGE

Ulm utility             Leipheim airport      gas             1,200             2018
Trianel                 Karlsruhe/Oberrhein   gas               max. 1,200      post-2020
Trianel                 Gotha/Schmalwasser    pumped st         ca. 1,000       post-2025
Mainz utility KMW       Mainz                 gas               no details      no date
Energieallianz Bayern   Jochberg/Walchensee   pumped storage    700             no date
EnBW                    Forbach (extension)   pumped st         max. 200        no date
PQ Energy               Schweinfurt           gas             1,000             no date
PQ Energy               Griesheim             gas               500             no date
PQ Energy               Gundelfingen          gas             1,280             no date
RWE Power/KGG           Gundremmingen         gas               no entry        no date 

.................................................
*    test operations
**   under construction
***  approval obtained
**** approval being sought

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
