Germany's Praktiker to issue new shares at 1.08 eur
November 29, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

Germany's Praktiker to issue new shares at 1.08 eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German DIY retailer Praktiker has set the price for shares being offered in a capital increase at 1.08 euros each, it said on Thursday.

Praktiker hopes to raise around 60 million euros ($77.5 million), money that will be used to refit more than 100 of its 220 Praktiker stores in Germany, to shift them to the Max Bahr brand as it battles to return to profit.

Shareholders will be entitled to 19 new shares for every 20 they currently own. The subscription period runs from November 30 to December 11.

Praktiker said the price of 1.08 euros corresponds to the price at which Austrian investor Donau Invest and Berenberg Bank have agreed to pick up shares left unsubscribed.

Berenberg is sole global coordinator and bookrunner for the capital increase. ($1 = 0.7746 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
