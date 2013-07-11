Germany's Praktiker files for insolvency

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s Praktiker said its main home improvement store business in Germany has filed for insolvency on Thursday.

The company said that the directors of the businesses that operate Praktiker and extra-BAU+HOBBY stores in Germany asked a Hamburg court to open insolvency proceedings on grounds of over-indebtedness.

Neither its Max Bahr stores nor its international business are affected by the filings, it said.

Praktiker said it aims for its business to be restructured as part of insolvency proceedings. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)