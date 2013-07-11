FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Praktiker files for insolvency
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
July 11, 2013 / 11:37 AM / in 4 years

Germany's Praktiker files for insolvency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s Praktiker said its main home improvement store business in Germany has filed for insolvency on Thursday.

The company said that the directors of the businesses that operate Praktiker and extra-BAU+HOBBY stores in Germany asked a Hamburg court to open insolvency proceedings on grounds of over-indebtedness.

Neither its Max Bahr stores nor its international business are affected by the filings, it said.

Praktiker said it aims for its business to be restructured as part of insolvency proceedings. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.